Thermopatch, a supplier of transfers and embellishments for sportswear and workwear, has been acquired by US-based materials group Avery Dennison.

The takeover is intended to allow the combined business to build on collective industry knowledge and leverage expertise to drive growth in “external embellishments”.

Thermopatch, which supplies transfers in the UK via a base in Kendal in Cumbria, dates back to 1934 and now operates across North America and Europe, with its headquarters in New York state.

It will become part of Ohio-based Avery Dennison’s Solutions Group. It complements existing Avery Dennison products and services such as Embelex clothing embellishment.

Michael Barton, senior vice president and general manager of Apparel Solutions, Solutions Group at Avery Dennison, said: “It’s an excellent strategic fit for expanding our position in embellishments, labels and transfers.

“We continue to accelerate our progress within our external embellishments business, going from strength to strength and entering new markets. In doing so, we are building on last year’s launch of Embelex, Avery Dennison’s full-service, end-to-end platform for on-product branding, graphics and trims, and accelerating our strategy to drive growth and innovation in this market.

“Combining Thermopatch and our strong product portfolio and long-standing customer relationships will enable us to continue to grow and deliver value for all our stakeholders.”

Tom DePuit, CEO of Thermopatch, added: “This next chapter is a great opportunity for us. “I am proud of what we as a business have accomplished over the last 85 years, and I am confident that Thermopatch will continue to thrive.

“With the combined capabilities of both businesses, we can further advance innovation and provide increased value for our customers and the industries we serve while continuing to deliver the same quality of service.”

www.thermopatch.com

www.averydennison.com