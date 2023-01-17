TheMagicTouchGB has introduced a new film that can be printed through dye sublimation and used for transferring vibrant full-colour images onto fabrics including cotton and nylon.

The newly developed Liberty SubliPrint printable sublimation transfer media are available in both A4 and A3 for using on a traditional dye sublimation printer with dye sublimation inks.

Historically, the sublimation transfer process has been restricted to applications onto garments with a high polyester content or a special polyester coating, which also had to be either white or pastel in colour.

The new thin-coated film offers a soft touch with good stretch properties and can be used for heat transfers onto cotton, nylon and mixed fibres of any colour as well as polyester.

Liberty SubliPrint is certified to Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class 1 and is eco-friendly, water-based, free of solvents and PVC, and vegan friendly. It is available from TheMagicTouchGB in packs of 50 sheets.

After artwork has been printed onto the film using a dye sublimation printer, it can be trimmed manually or using a plotter/cutter.

After weeding, the transfer is removed from the backing and applied, with a release sheet, using a heat press at 140C for 15 seconds, or 150C for 20 seconds for nylon.

No mirror image is required. Designs involving free-form text can be applied easily using traditional application tape if needed.

www.themagictouch.co.uk