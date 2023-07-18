This includes the Sawgrass SG500 A4 and SG1000 A3 sublimation printers, which feature a re-engineered transfer belt, plus an upgraded piezo print head for improved image quality up to 1,200 x 1,200dpi, adds TMT. In addition, both models come with a two-year warranty.

TheMagicTouch has also recently introduced new outdoor UHD signage aluminium panels, as well as a range of socks ready for full-colour personalisation for the gift, fashion, and promotional markets.

“Other popular products, such as vacuum bottles, phone pouches and personalised air fresheners, continue to make the sublimation process the most cost-effective option for entry-level personalisation today!”

