TheMagicTouch has announced the addition of the new Soft Metallic heat transfer vinyl to its MagiCut range.

Available in nine colours, the new heat transfer comes by the metre in a 500mm roll width format, and can be applied at 150°C for 10 seconds with medium pressure and peeled cold.

Soft Metallic is suitable for cotton, polyester and polycotton blends, as well as performance fabrics that require extra stretch flexibility from the transfer.

After two years in development, Soft Metallic offers easy cutting and weeding using traditional plotter/cutters, explained TheMagicTouch.

“With its lightweight, 62-micron high elastic properties, precise and detailed designs are easily produced, and together with a superb look and feel, offers great potential for sportswear, fashion, promotional, workwear and craft markets.”

Soft Metallic will be available in the UK from Ralawise and PenCarrie as part of their 2021 product offering.

www.themagictouch.co.uk