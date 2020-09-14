TheMagicTouch has announced the launch of its latest heat press.

The new HTP123 Pro is designed for desktop image transfer processes, including toner-based, sublimation and all MagiCut heat transfer vinyl products.

The heat press features a slide-out, cast aluminium platen measuring 42x42cm, designed for maintaining consistent temperature from as low as 80°C to 220°C. It also has a 3cm tolerance for thicker substrates, as well as a touchscreen LCD digital controller, adjustable pressure and three interchangeable platens.

The HTP123 Pro incorporates an easy, quick-change mechanism for the optional platens, which includes a 15x50cm sleeve platen, a 15x25cm platen for bags and holdalls, and a 10x10cm platen for chest logo application.

It comes with a one-year warranty on all parts, and 10-year warranty on its cast aluminium heat platen.

