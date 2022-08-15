Image transfer print specialist TheMagicTouch in the UK has expanded with extra warehouse and office space next door to its base in Dunstable in Bedfordshire.

The new unit at Apex Business Centre will allow the company to expand its training and marketing facilities.

Celebrating 30 years of trading, TheMagicTouch GB supplies image transfer papers, heat presses, laser printers, plotter/cutters and other materials and equipment, with four brands: TheMagicTouch, MagiCut, DyeSubMagic and DTFMagic.

Jim Nicol, managing director of TheMagicTouch GB, said: ”The additional building and space will enable us to further expand our training and marketing facilities which continue to be popular with both existing and prospective customers.

“This has been highlighted by the increase in customers attending detailed training for white-toner printers, print and cut, and more recently direct-to-film (DTF) transfer printing prior to having their equipment installed and commissioned.

“Our other marketing support programmes for CRM and target sampling continue to be well received.”

www.themagictouch.co.uk