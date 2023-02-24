TheMagicTouch GB is to introduce a new entry-level direct-to-film (DTF) printer to make the technology affordable for more garment decorators.

The DTFMagic sheet-fed model is being launched as the first purpose-built desktop model with production capabilities. It prints transfers onto sheets up to 40cm by 50cm in less than two minutes.

The high-specification printer features dual Epson print heads and automatic ink circulation, supplied with DTFMagic RIP software and powered by Kodak inks.

It expands the range of options available for garment printers after TheMagicTouch began supplying and supporting the technology two years ago.

TheMagicTouch also supplies the latest Japanese-made DTF models from both Roland and STS/Mutoh, which are both available with cartridge ink technology.

All desktop models come complete with manual powder process and a curing oven for smooth workflow and production.

They complement the existing proven production options using the company’s flagship DTFMagic 60Pro, which prints onto 60cm-wide film, in conjunction with an automatic finishing unit.

Jim Nicol, managing director of TheMagicTouch GB, said: “After two years of supplying and supporting the DTF technology, it’s very clear that no single DTF printer fits all needs and demands. Considerations such as budget, available space, production speeds, quality expectations and ease of use all have to be considered.”

TheMagicTouch has already increased its demonstration and customer support capabilities by introducing a dedicated showroom for all aspects of DTF transfer technology training and support.

The company also continues to offer online live demonstrations via Zoom, Teams and Google, technical support seminars and marketing tutorials.

www.themagictouch.co.uk