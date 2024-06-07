The new DTFMagic Curing Oven offers a portable desktop oven designed for consistent results when manually curing DTF transfers up to 50x40cm, says TheMagicTouch (TMT).

“The curing oven has a digital controller for precise settings of temperature and time — the curing process starts at the touch of a button, and alerts users to remove the cured, powdered transfer film.”

The DTFMagic Curing Oven includes an integrated air purifier that operates as a normal 220V appliance, and uses a traditional base heating element as opposed to lamps or bulbs.

“This ensures even heat distribution across the transfer,” adds TMT, “with reduced curing time and lower temperature requirements”.

www.themagictouch.co.uk

