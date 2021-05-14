TheMagicTouch (TMT) in collaboration with Resolute DTG have launched a new direct-to-film (DTF) digital image transfer system.

The new R-Jet Pro DTF printer features the latest in dual print-head technology, with two, eight-channel industrial print-heads (eight for white ink and eight for CMYK), and uses the latest version of Resolute’s RIP Pro software.

Other features include an ‘ink mixing’ function to ensure the perfect circulation of the white ink, resulting in minimal maintenance or production issues, explained TMT.

“The wet cap system also allows the printer to be switched off for periods of up to one month, without the need to flush out the white ink.

“Having the ability to produce short and long-run full colour transfers for garments and textiles, regardless of colour or composition and being compatible with cotton, polyester, leather, softshell, performance fabrics, pique blends, canvas, denim and much more, is a must for all garment decorators to consider.

“DTF offers more flexibility with the transfers — printed transfers can be forwarded elsewhere to be applied at a later date, with a shelf-life of over two years, thus creating another potential revenue stream for the user.”

“We have previously opted away from DTG for various reasons, and indeed passed any enquiry directly to Colin Marsh and his team at Resolute, but the DTF process is simply the best new transfer solution for many, many years,” commented Jim Nicol, managing director of TheMagicTouch.

“With our transfer experience combined with Resolute’s knowledge and experience with DTG, we believe we have the perfect combination to market and more importantly support this product beyond customer expectations — this really is a game changer for this industry.”

The DTF process is simple, adds TMT. “Firstly, print the roll-fed, 60cm wide coated PET film using a special pigment-based textile ink and then lightly coat the printed transfer with a unique hot-melt adhesive powder.

“The transfer is then cured using either the automatic ‘Shake & Bake’ roll-fed unit, heat press or traditional dryer. The cured transfer can then be applied immediately to the garment/product using a traditional heat press — no pre-treatment is required.”

Both TheMagicTouch and Resolute DTG supply the printers and powder units, together with the inks, PET film and consumables, all supported with technical and marketing support.

www.themagictouch.co.uk

www.resoluteink.co.uk