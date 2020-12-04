This staggeringly detailed 137,197 stitch embroidery was created for Mighty Money Kennels by The Uniform Room in Dudley.

Jordan Crumpton, owner of the personalised workwear company, said the logo was embroidered onto the back of Regatta Professional’s Zip Neck Micro Fleece (RG134), and took a total run time of 2 hours and 56 minutes.

The fleeces were embroidered on a Barudan BEKY six-head embroidery machine using 11 different colours of Madeira Classic 40 embroidery thread, as well as Madeira Ezee 50g Tear-away Backing.

