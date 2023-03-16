You’ve maybe had a couple of meetings and are now pausing, nervous, overthinking the next steps.

Will it yield results? Will it stick and deliver those results consistently, or will it fall by the wayside like many other attempts have in the past?

Will it get in the way of ‘other work’? How do I ‘sell it’ to the team? Are they capable? Am I?

The last two questions are key and the answer is almost always: “Yes, but only with help.”