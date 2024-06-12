This paw-some design was embroidered by Tee Tree Group in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, for mobile dog grooming service The Soggy Dogs Pet Grooming
Katie, the owner of Soggy Dogs, designed the logo, but was told by several companies that it was impossible to embroider, explained Sally Adams, sales and business development manager at Tee Tree.
“So we took great pride and pleasure in proving them wrong!
“We printed the T-shirts, as the embroidered logo was too heavy, saving that for her dry robe and waterproof jacket, which look stunning!”
Tee Tree embroidered the logo using its two eight-head Happy Japan embroidery machines and threads from Madeira UK.
The company decorated a dry robe from Finden+Hales, the Fulmer Waterproof Jacket from ORN Clothing and Pro RTX T-shirts, plus a beanie from Beechfield.