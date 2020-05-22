The Signature Works in Bangor, Northern Ireland, has designed and printed banners to show support for frontline key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Peter McConvey, director of The Signature Works, said: “We had wanted to show our support to all the frontline key workers, and what better way than to print some banners that we produce in-house.

“No sooner did we put them up outside our premises, then we started to get enquiries — customers looking for the same banner, but with their own logos, and members of the public wanting personalised messages printed on them.”

The Signature Works has produced in excess of 1000 banners so far. The company created the banner design on a PVC-type substrate using a Mimaki CJV150-107 Inkjet printer/cutter.

“We have had an amazing response from customers, suppliers, and of course key workers,” added Peter.

“It’s important that we all show our support, and play our part to thank all the people who put their lives on the line daily for us.”

www.thesignatureworks.co.uk