We decorated two hoodies and two T-shirts for The Shine Shed, with both garments embroidered on the left hand chest and heat pressed on the back, explained Jan Mosey, owner of Stitch & Go Wales.

Jan decorated Cottonridge’s Premium Contrast Hoodie (W73) and the Fashion Fit Tipped Tee (KK519) from Kustom Kit.

She used a Roland GX-24 vinyl cutter, Pressmech heat press and a Tajima embroidery machine.

www.instagram.com/stitchandgowales

