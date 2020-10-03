Organisers of The Schoolwear Show have confirmed next year’s event dates as 10-12 October 2021.

The annual trade exhibition for the schoolwear industry was postponed from October this year until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope that by confirming the Schoolwear Show’s position now it will enable you to have time to make your individual arrangements to showcase new products and meet up with customers, whether face-to-face or virtually,” commented The Schoolwear Show board.

“We will commence sending out booking information early in the new year, as soon as our plans are finalised.

“We would like to thank you for your continued support over the recent months, and hope you and your team stay safe and your business comes through this in good shape.”

