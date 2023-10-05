Visitors to The Schoolwear Show this month will be able to take part in seminars and Q&As as well as discovering the latest uniform launches. Mark Woolgar, the show’s director and managing director of schoolwear supplier David Luke reveals all…
How many exhibitors are taking part in The Schoolwear Show this year?
This year’s show boasts an impressive increase in the number of exhibitors, with a great deal of fresh faces joining the ranks.
Are any new brands or products launching at the show?
Many of the exhibitors use The Schoolwear Show to showcase new products and innovations. Visitors can expect to see previews of forthcoming launches alongside the core products they are more familiar with.
Why should Images readers visit The Schoolwear Show – in what way will it benefit their business?
If you are an independent schoolwear retailer, then you shouldn’t miss The Schoolwear Show. This exhibition provides you with the opportunity to meet your current suppliers in person, discover new suppliers, explore the latest product innovations, and plan your ‘Back to School’ campaign effectively.
Are any of the exhibitors or the organisers offering workshops or special events?
The Schoolwear Show is bringing back seminars that are sure to provide valuable information and opportunities for discussion among retailers. The Schoolwear Association will be leading a discussion on the uniform bill, and there will also be a Q&A panel featuring retailers from various parts of the country. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn and connect with others in the industry!
What are the key trends in the schoolwear industry at the moment and how is this reflected in what is being shown at The Schoolwear Show?
The key trends this year will be durability, innovation and price. With the current cost of living, we are seeing a competitiveness with price in the market. What sets independent retailers and suppliers apart from supermarkets is the quality and durability of our products.
Items are stock-supported all year round to help with the demand of customers needing or wanting products outside of the back to school rush. Many items cannot be found in supermarkets, such as bespoke uniform or sports kits.
What, in your opinion, will be the must-see stands for garment decorators?
In addition to the established garment decorator brands, we expect to see other exhibitors showcasing new in-house capabilities. It’s an exciting time with plenty of fresh ideas breathing new life into our industry.
Which bit of the show are you most excited about?
Our industry thrives when we share our learnings and offer each other peer-to-peer support so I will be particularly excited to see the return of seminars. There’s a reassurance that comes in hearing first-hand experiences from other independent retailers and the Q&A sessions will give our visitors the opportunity to learn from each other and leave feeling inspired and ready to embark on another successful ‘Back To School’ season.
The Schoolwear Show takes place on 8-9 October 2023 at Cranmore Park in Solihull. The show is free to attend, although visitors must pre-register via the website