The Schoolwear Show has announced the dates for its 2021 exhibition.

The industry event will be held from 10-12 October 2021 at the Cranmore Park Conference and Event Centre in Solihull.

There are currently 20 confirmed exhibitors for the show: Amaya Sales UK, Banner, Chadwick Textiles, David Luke, Diamond Textiles, Douglas & Grahame, Eskimo Epos, Europa Sports, Falcon Sports, Gymphlex, Madeira Threads, MagicFit, National Weaving, Rowlinson, Tie & Scarf Company, Top to Toe, Trutex, Winterbottom, William Turner and Zeco.

“Following a long period of uncertainty and the postponement of our 2020 exhibition due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are very happy to confirm that this year’s event will take place,” commented Nigel Plenderleith, chairman of The Schoolwear Show 2021.

“We hope that the announcement of our 2021 show helps provide the industry with a much-needed boost of confidence.

“The pandemic has caused huge disruption for trade show organisers, but it’s also highlighted a very important need for physical events, and for suppliers and retailers to be able to network in person – something that cannot be fully replicated by digital alone.

“There has never been more demand for a trade show than there is this year. This is an important step towards some kind of ‘normality’ for our sector.

“We would encourage regular visitors – and also those that may never have visited before – to take this opportunity to attend the show; to meet face to face with their suppliers and potential new ones. It will be much more than a social exercise – it could help to secure an even more dynamic future for our industry.”

