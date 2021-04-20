Organisers of The Print Show have announced that its UK print and wide-format industry event will take place this September.

The Print Show 2021 will be held from 28-30 September in Hall 7 at the Birmingham NEC, and will operate under the banner ‘Print Without Barriers’, which is designed to encourage visitors to “look outside of their traditional markets and consider moving into other areas, in order to diversify their service offering and win new work”.

“We’re really excited to be back planning for 2021 and cannot wait to welcome visitors from all across the UK to the NEC this September,” commented event director Chris Davies.

“It’s been a really tough 12 months for the industry, but we firmly believe that The Print Show will be a catalyst in the market’s recovery, allowing people to reconnect and offer a major platform for exhibitors to showcase their latest developments.”

The Print Show 2021 will feature a Business Seminar Theatre, which will host a series of specialist speakers, as well as a Diversification Zone allowing visitors to gain an insight into a number of potential expansion markets, including 3D print, promotional print and packaging.

The former Apprentice and Countdown star Nick Hewer and boxing legend Frank Bruno will also both appear at The Print Show 2021, while a third guest star will be unveiled closer to the time. In addition, the event’s celebrity speaker feature will return.

Organisers said the event will run in line with strict government Covid-19 guidance, with more detailed plans as to how the show will operate to be announced closer to the event.

“We have been keeping up with all of the latest government announcements in terms of how and when exhibitions will be able to run, and we are fully confident in our ability to host an informative and exciting event in September,” added Chris.

“While we understand that some people may be a little hesitant about visiting a large event after all that has gone on, I want to make it clear that we are fiercely dedicated to the safety to all of those in attendance and we will ensure that all of the relevant Covid-19 protocols are in place.

“We will be working with the NEC and the local health authorities right up to, and during the event to make sure our visitors and exhibitors can attend the show without any concerns.

“There is so much to look forward to at The Print Show 2021, and I am looking forward to catching up with as many of you as possible at the NEC.”

