Starter questions

Once you have one or more potential collaboration partners singled out, the next step is to get some discussion points together. Here are the questions that I would ask:

■ How can we collaborate together to solve the customer’s biggest problem?

■ What can we bundle together to save money?

■ How can we collaborate together online to expand our reach or offering?

■ Are there resources, technologies, materials, techniques, or ideas that we can put together to save time, money or labour, or to add value in some way?

■ What is your biggest challenge in serving this customer?

The only way you can get down to brass tacks with a potential partner is to openly discuss the struggle. Tee up a Zoom meeting or phone call and get that discovery conversation out of the way.