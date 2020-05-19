“We’ve always worked closely with our customers to create our products, and believe this is important to make their vision a reality.

“She mentioned that they were having a party, but no-one was invited. With this in mind, our in-house designer got to work and put together a few designs for her to choose from.

“We specialise in banners, T-shirts, balloons, as well as other personalised gifts and gimmicks, and we were happy to transfer her chosen design onto anything she wanted.

“She settled on a banner and some balloons. She was over the moon with the final product, and her little one loved the balloons!

“Keeping with the lockdown theme, we decided to take the opportunity to play around with some of the designs we had made and began to transfer them onto T-shirts, as well as the banners.”

Farzana used PhotoShop and CorelDraw software to design the artwork for her products, using a Roland GX-24 vinyl cutter and Roland VersaCamm printer/cutter to create the vinyl graphics.

“The T-shirts and balloons have been really popular. We have received around 60 orders since the weekend,” explained Farzana.

“People are celebrating birthdays and anniversaries in lockdown – they want something special and a little different to the norm, and want something tangible to remember it by.”

www.photoshopoldham.co.uk