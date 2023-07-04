The perfect all-rounder for summer: Premium Polos by Fruit of the Loom
Must-have for summer: Polo shirts
It is not without reason that polo shirts are a timeless classic and an absolute must-have in the summer months: they feel nice and light on the skin and never fail to deliver an elegant look. The Premium Polos by Fruit of the Loom are highly versatile and offer a wide range of different styles for all manner of occasions – and, of course, are always the perfect base for individual textile finishing.
The unisex style for men and women
The Premium Polo is made of 100% cotton and has a fabric weight of 180 gsm. It is available in a classic fit and is suitable for men and women. The unisex style boasts an elegant look and top comfort thanks to the side slits – making it perfect for warm summer days. It is available in a large selection of bright colours such as Lime, Neo Mint, Sunflower, Orange or Kelly Green. The range of sizes from S to 3XL is equally broad. The Premium Polo is machine washable at or below 40°C.
The ladies’ polo shirt with a feminine fit
With the Ladies Premium Polo, Fruit of the Loom also offers a variation in a feminine fit with shaped side seams. It is also available in a large range of sizes from XS to 2XL as well as lots of different colours such as New Sky Blue, Sunflower, Light Pink or Fuchsia. Side slits ensure excellent freedom of movement and top comfort on hot summer days.
Special fabric blend for the colour Athletic Heather
Both Premium Polo styles from Fruit of the Loom are also available in the colour Athletic Heather. The special thing about this colour is the fabric blend comprising 90% cotton and 10% recycled polyester. This ensures that the fabric is comfortable on the skin and is fully in line with the sustainable approach of Fruit of the Loom as it reprocesses and gives new life to recycled materials.