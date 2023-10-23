The Outdoors Company has added the sports brand Adidas to its portfolio.

The supplier reports that the Adidas sports range is now available to its B2B customers “at the usual competitive trade prices”.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of core styles to personalise, including jackets, polos, tees, hoodies and bags, “all with good stocks and bright colours”.

“We are really pleased to announce our new partnership with Adidas, it really strengthens the sports brands we offer,” commented Paul Morley-Smith, company director at The Outdoors Company.

“They are a global brand, with a great range available to co-brand, so they are a perfect fit for our brand portfolio. We’re chuffed to have them on board!”

In addition to Adidas, The Outdoors Company have similar partnerships with Columbia, Finisterre, Patagonia, Rab, The North Face and other “premium” brands.

