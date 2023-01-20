Digitising blind

The most remarkable thing I remembered when looking back at how I did this embroidery is that when it was being digitised, it was done blind.In other words, there was no computer screen to see how the design was unfolding. Only after it was finished and sewn out could you see if anything had been missed or looked terrible. There were very limited possibilities for editing so it was vital to get it right the first time.

To draw and digitise this design took around two weeks. Back in the early ‘90s fewer than 20-30 people in the UK could do this. There was no internet either, everything was saved and sent on floppy disks; before that it was saved on a paper tape that had lots of tiny holes punched in it which, when fed into an embroidery machine, gave instructions to the machine. This is where the term ‘punching’ comes from. The cost for digitising back then was £9 per 1,000 stitches so this job ended up costing over £1,000 but, as you can see, a great deal of skill (and time) was needed.

Not many old school digitisers exist nowadays. Those who do, such as myself, know how to use modern software to produce old school techniques and do a far better and more professional job because we understand what embroidery machines and different fabrics require. There’s no substitute for a wealth of experience.

