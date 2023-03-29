The new Premium Iconic Collection by Fruit of the Loom

The Iconic Collection by Fruit of the Loom offers premium-quality ringspun cotton T-shirts in a variety of fabric weights. Why? So you can choose the exact T-shirt that’s perfect for your decoration needs. Which one is your favourite?

The popular Iconic 150 T is an absolute Fruit of the Loom classic and available in 25 styles and 55 colours. With a fabric weight of 150 gsm premium ringspun cotton, it is perfect for promotions, on-trend uniforms, and any occasion where a more fitted look is desired. The short-sleeve T-shirt is available in a fashion-fit for a more tailored look in sizes S – 5XL for men and XS – 2XL for ladies.

For all those who appreciate a heavier fabric weight in ringspun cotton quality with a consistently soft feel, the Iconic 195 T is perfect. It is made from 195 gsm combed ringspun cotton and is available in 25 styles and 55 colours. It is designed for repeated washing at 60°C and comes in a classic fit in sizes S – 5XL for men and XS – 2XL for ladies. This is the ideal T-shirt choice for frequent-wear occasions, such as workwear and uniforms, music merchandise and more.