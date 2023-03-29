The new Premium Iconic Collection by Fruit of the Loom
SPONSORED CONTENT
“Perfect for every day, everywhere and everyone!”
The premium Iconic Collection by Fruit of the Loom is the in-demand collection in imprint right now, and it’s easy to see why. The collection features everyday premium ringspun quality T-shirts in a range of popular styles at great value to match. It’s Fruit of the Loom’s biggest-ever Iconic Collection, and it’s designed for everyone – in a choice of fits and styles for men, ladies, kids and girls, and in a great range of sizes for the whole family. And, of course, exceptional decoration results come as standard.
With the all-new Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T, Fruit of the Loom introduces a quality, classic-fit, heavyweight, ringspun cotton, long sleeve T-shirt that’s available in six colours. What’s not to love about a premium, long-sleeved T designed for decoration?
Iconic 195 or Iconic 150? The choice is yours!
The Iconic Collection by Fruit of the Loom offers premium-quality ringspun cotton T-shirts in a variety of fabric weights. Why? So you can choose the exact T-shirt that’s perfect for your decoration needs. Which one is your favourite?
The popular Iconic 150 T is an absolute Fruit of the Loom classic and available in 25 styles and 55 colours. With a fabric weight of 150 gsm premium ringspun cotton, it is perfect for promotions, on-trend uniforms, and any occasion where a more fitted look is desired. The short-sleeve T-shirt is available in a fashion-fit for a more tailored look in sizes S – 5XL for men and XS – 2XL for ladies.
For all those who appreciate a heavier fabric weight in ringspun cotton quality with a consistently soft feel, the Iconic 195 T is perfect. It is made from 195 gsm combed ringspun cotton and is available in 25 styles and 55 colours. It is designed for repeated washing at 60°C and comes in a classic fit in sizes S – 5XL for men and XS – 2XL for ladies. This is the ideal T-shirt choice for frequent-wear occasions, such as workwear and uniforms, music merchandise and more.
Sample the best!
Have you seen just how good decoration results are on Fruit of the Loom’s premium Iconic Ts? If you’re yet to experience the soft hand-feel and awesome print surface of the premium Iconic 150 and Iconic 195 collection, you should give it a try! Feel the quality of their ringspun cotton Iconic T for yourself, then bring it to life your way – be it with print screen, DTG or heat transfer.