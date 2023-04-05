BagBase BG330 Matte PU Accessory Pouch shadow image

The Natural Dyed Collection

Inspired by nature

SPONSORED CONTENT

Westford Mill has taken inspiration from natural elements to create a colour palette of soft hues that are derived from some of the planet’s purest sources. No toxins, no harsh chemicals— just gentle shades for modern, minimal styling.

BG332 Matte PU Toiletry/Accessory Case
BagBase BG337 Matte PU Shoe/Accessory Bag
BG332 Matte PU Toiletry/Accessory Case

W281: Organic Natural Dyed Bag For Life

Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, this classic silhouette is available in a range of beautiful soft hues, made from sustainably-derived dyes extracted from natural botanics.

Available colours: Indigo Blue, Myrobalan Stone, Pomegranate Rose or Sea Salt

BG332 Matte PU Toiletry/Accessory Case
BagBase BG337 Matte PU Shoe/Accessory Bag
BG332 Matte PU Toiletry/Accessory Case

W285: Organic Natural Dyed Maxi Bag for Life

A versatile addition to any accessory collection, the W285’s larger capacity means you can carry all of your essentials effortlessly, the ‘maxi’ surface also provides generous space for decoration. Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, using natural elements to create a colour palette of beautiful soft hues.

Available colours: Indigo Blue, Myrobalan Stone, Pomegranate Rose or Sea Salt.

Visit Westford Mill