The Natural Dyed Collection
Inspired by nature
SPONSORED CONTENT
Westford Mill has taken inspiration from natural elements to create a colour palette of soft hues that are derived from some of the planet’s purest sources. No toxins, no harsh chemicals— just gentle shades for modern, minimal styling.
W281: Organic Natural Dyed Bag For Life
Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, this classic silhouette is available in a range of beautiful soft hues, made from sustainably-derived dyes extracted from natural botanics.
Available colours: Indigo Blue, Myrobalan Stone, Pomegranate Rose or Sea Salt
W285: Organic Natural Dyed Maxi Bag for Life
A versatile addition to any accessory collection, the W285’s larger capacity means you can carry all of your essentials effortlessly, the ‘maxi’ surface also provides generous space for decoration. Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, using natural elements to create a colour palette of beautiful soft hues.
Available colours: Indigo Blue, Myrobalan Stone, Pomegranate Rose or Sea Salt.