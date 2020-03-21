The Ladies’ Pleat Front Long Sleeve Blouse from Henbury

New this year from Henbury for the corporatewear market is the Ladies’ Pleat Front Long Sleeve Blouse (H598)
This practical, stylish top is a long-sleeve version of the brand’s already popular Ladies’ Pleat Front Short Sleeve Blouse (H597). The idea for the short-sleeve top came about when the team realised there was a need for a more feminine style as an alternative to its well-established shirt range, resulting in a blouse made from a soft fabric that incorporates pleat details.
Laura Taylor, Henbury’s brand manager, reports that after the success of the short-sleeve style, customers welcomed the idea of a longer sleeve version to enhance the collection. The new long-sleeve blouse is made from a 115gsm, 100% polyester, permanent wicking fabric, which Laura says is a fabric the team already works with and knows how well it performs.
“The fabric not only drapes beautifully for this feminine style, but has many additional properties that are desirable for the working environment. The fabric is made from Cofrex/Pufy permanent wicking yarn which allows it absorb moisture from the skin, keeping the wearer cool and comfortable. It also has anti-UV properties, is anti-bacterial and contains easy-care properties, all features that make this style easy to launder and comfortable to wear.”
Soft pleating
While the fabric itself is appealing to customers, Laura reports that the soft pleating around the neckline and keyhole button fastening at the back neck is “the main attraction”, and is complemented by a number of subtle feminine details, such as slightly gathered sleeves, pearlised buttons and keyhole openings.
The new blouse is currently available in black, light blue and white as these are the shades that the Henbury team feel are needed for the corporate industry.
Laura adds: “We are constantly monitoring current trends and market demand to assess if any other colours are desirable and hope to potentially expand the colour range in the future.”
The initial response to the new blouse has been very positive, she reports.
“We have had great feedback from all our distributors and from our brand representative, Grace, who is out on the road showcasing our products, meeting our customers. This gives us invaluable knowledge on how our products are performing in the marketplace.”
The Ladies’ Pleat Front Long Sleeve Blouse from Henbury
Laura says this style fits into a wide range of environments, such as officewear, hospitality, front of house, retail and personal use, with the wide sizing range (XSâ€“4XL) adding to its appeal. It’s also ideal for decoration, she notes. “As this is a fabric we have been working with for a number of years we know that it will decorate well for both printing and embroidery. The white colourway can also be sublimation printed.”