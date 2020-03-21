The Ladies’ Pleat Front Long Sleeve Blouse from Henbury

This practical, stylish top is a long-sleeve version of the brand’s already popular Ladies’ Pleat Front Short Sleeve Blouse (H597). The idea for the short-sleeve top came about when the team realised there was a need for a more feminine style as an alternative to its well-established shirt range, resulting in a blouse made from a soft fabric that incorporates pleat details.

Laura Taylor, Henbury’s brand manager, reports that after the success of the short-sleeve style, customers welcomed the idea of a longer sleeve version to enhance the collection. The new long-sleeve blouse is made from a 115gsm, 100% polyester, permanent wicking fabric, which Laura says is a fabric the team already works with and knows how well it performs.

“The fabric not only drapes beautifully for this feminine style, but has many additional properties that are desirable for the working environment. The fabric is made from Cofrex/Pufy permanent wicking yarn which allows it absorb moisture from the skin, keeping the wearer cool and comfortable. It also has anti-UV properties, is anti-bacterial and contains easy-care properties, all features that make this style easy to launder and comfortable to wear.”