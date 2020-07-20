The Independent Print Industries Association (IPIA) and British Association for Print & Communication (BAPC) have announced the launch of their upcoming online conference.

The free event, #PUNCHBACKPRINT, will offer 20 individual seminars and workshops supported by 37 speakers and panellists, and is designed to help the UK print industry strengthen its adaptability and resilience in the face of a challenging business environment, explained the organisers.

Graeme Smith, chairman of the IPIA, said: “It has been a tough few months. We have all pulled together and worked hard to keep our industry strong and relevant.

“The industry can now get set to experience a wealth of inspiring, insightful, and educational online seminars and workshops. With each having been designed to give organisations in our sector new tools to assist with meeting the challenges that tomorrow will bring.”

The online conference will take place on 31 July, 4-5 August and 12 August.

Participants can explore the full schedule for #PUNCHBACKPRINT, and register for the conferences at: punchbackprint.heysummit.com

