For a recent family hen do, the company went to our customer Love Your Logo for these embroidered bath towels and dressing gowns, as they supply the restaurant’s workwear, explained Donna Pike, owner of NDK Promotions.

Using Madeira embroidery threads, NDK Promotions embroidered the ‘Humming Birds’ design onto six Luxury Bath Towels from Towel City, as well as six dressing gowns supplied by their customer, on a Tajima embroidery machine.

www.ndkpromotions.com

