With winter on its way, we shine a light on high-visibility apparel that’s ready to keep your customers safe and seen
Prestige Leisure: Pro RTX’s HV Jumper
This high-visibility jumper is certified to EN ISO 2047:2013+A1: 2016 Class 3, with its orange colourway also conforming to RIS/3279/TOM Issue 1:2016. It has a brushed fleece inner, and features reflective tape over the shoulders and around the body
Regatta Professional’s Pro Hi-Vis Quarter Zip Sweat Top
This men’s work top is made from a 280gsm, 100% polyester sweat fabric with a stretch ribbed hem and cuffs. It’s available in yellow/navy and orange/navy, plus it’s certified to EN ISO 20471:2013 A1:2016 (also RIS-3279/TOM for orange colourway only)
Snickers Workwear’s High-Vis Class 1 Women’s Full Zip Jacket
This new work jacket comes with heat-sealed reflective areas, as well as strategically positioned dirt areas on the sleeve ends and bottom hem. Certified to EN 20471 Class 1, it features a dropped back hem and ribbed sleeve ends, plus a chest pocket with an integrated ID badge holder
Pro RTX High Visibility’s High Visibility Waistcoat
This lightweight, 100% polyester waistcoat comes in 25 colours, including fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow. It features over-the-shoulder and around-the-body reflective tape, as well as a tear-and-release front fastening; a kids’ companion style is also available
Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket
This printable hooded jacket is made from a water-repellent, breathable and windproof fabric and features soft-feel printed safety bands. It combines a recycled abrasion-resistant ripstop outer with Repreve performance recycled padding. It comes in yellow and orange (certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 and UKCA-compliant), as well as navy (certified EN17353:2020 Type B)
Safe-Guard by Result’s Printable Ripstop Safety Softshell
This three-layer softshell jacket with water-repellent finish has a fleece lining, soft-feel printed reflective body bands, and grime mask panels in contrast black. It comes in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow, which both conform to the EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 classification UKCA (plus RIS-3279-TOM classification for orange only)