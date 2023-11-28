With winter on its way, we shine a light on high-visibility apparel that’s ready to keep your customers safe and seen

Prestige Leisure: Pro RTX’s HV Jumper

This high-visibility jumper is certified to EN ISO 2047:2013+A1: 2016 Class 3, with its orange colourway also conforming to RIS/3279/TOM Issue 1:2016. It has a brushed fleece inner, and features reflective tape over the shoulders and around the body

Engel’s Super-Stretch

This new range of high-visibility workwear includes 50% regenerated polyester Repreve fibres made from recycled plastic bottles. It’s designed to stretch and follow the movements of the body for maximum comfort in any work situation

Regatta Professional’s Pro Hi-Vis Quarter Zip Sweat Top

This men’s work top is made from a 280gsm, 100% polyester sweat fabric with a stretch ribbed hem and cuffs. It’s available in yellow/navy and orange/navy, plus it’s certified to EN ISO 20471:2013 A1:2016 (also RIS-3279/TOM for orange colourway only)

James & Nicholson’s Signal-Workwear Softshell-Jacket

This new jacket features reflective elements on the front, back and sleeves. Both wind- and water-repellent, this breathable softshell comes with a stand-up collar, multiple pockets, elastic inner cuffs and an adjustable hem

Snickers Workwear’s High-Vis Class 1 Women’s Full Zip Jacket

This new work jacket comes with heat-sealed reflective areas, as well as strategically positioned dirt areas on the sleeve ends and bottom hem. Certified to EN 20471 Class 1, it features a dropped back hem and ribbed sleeve ends, plus a chest pocket with an integrated ID badge holder

Pro RTX High Visibility’s High Visibility Waistcoat

This lightweight, 100% polyester waistcoat comes in 25 colours, including fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow. It features over-the-shoulder and around-the-body reflective tape, as well as a tear-and-release front fastening; a kids’ companion style is also available

Result Genuine Recycled’s Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket

This printable hooded jacket is made from a water-repellent, breathable and windproof fabric and features soft-feel printed safety bands. It combines a recycled abrasion-resistant ripstop outer with Repreve performance recycled padding. It comes in yellow and orange (certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 and UKCA-compliant), as well as navy (certified EN17353:2020 Type B)

Safe-Guard by Result’s Printable Ripstop Safety Softshell

This three-layer softshell jacket with water-repellent finish has a fleece lining, soft-feel printed reflective body bands, and grime mask panels in contrast black. It comes in fluorescent orange and fluorescent yellow, which both conform to the EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 classification UKCA (plus RIS-3279-TOM classification for orange only)

