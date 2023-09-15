This vibrant logo was printed and embroidered by Sigma Embroidery and Printing in Witchford, Ely, onto apparel for drag racing team The Good Guys Racing
Steve and Nigel from The Good Guys Racing designed its logo based on a font called ‘Neon Font Pink and Green’, explained Kim Oakhill, owner of Sigma Embroidery and Printing.
“The image of the car within the logo was produced by artist Darrell Thompson for Craig Dixon of Altered Tees Apparel.”
Sigma Embroidery and Printing decorated the garments using its ZSK two-head and six-head embroidery machines, as well as its Stahls Hotronix Fusion IQ heat press and heat transfers from Heatseal ID.
The company printed the logo onto a Craghoppers short-sleeved shirt and hoodies provided by The Good Guys, as well as embroidering it onto a boiler suit from the customer, plus bomber jackets from Build Your Brand and the Varsity Jacket (JH043) from Just Hoods by AWDis.
Kim adds: “People love the design — the varsity jackets in particular are much admired!”