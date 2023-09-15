Sigma Embroidery and Printing decorated the garments using its ZSK two-head and six-head embroidery machines, as well as its Stahls Hotronix Fusion IQ heat press and heat transfers from Heatseal ID.

The company printed the logo onto a Craghoppers short-sleeved shirt and hoodies provided by The Good Guys, as well as embroidering it onto a boiler suit from the customer, plus bomber jackets from Build Your Brand and the Varsity Jacket (JH043) from Just Hoods by AWDis.

Kim adds: “People love the design — the varsity jackets in particular are much admired!”

www.sigmaembroidery.co.uk