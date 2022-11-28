From promo products to mementos, merch and presents, business is booming for personalised items! Check out this selection of blank options that are made for customisation and start growing your add-on sales today
BagBase: Boutique Accessory Pouch
From the Boutique collection, this stylish bag is made from a Saffiano fine-grain, leather-look fabric. Perfect as a wedding or birthday gift, it features an elegant wristlet strap and subtle gold accents.
The Outdoors Company: Herschel Little America Backpack
Perfect as a promotional gift, this stylish backpack’s front pocket is ideal for decoration and co-branding. It also features a padded, fleece-lined 15” laptop sleeve, an adjustable drawstring closure and contoured shoulder straps with air mesh back padding.
Xpres: Stainless Steel Mug & Tumbler
Available in silver and white, these stainless steel drink carriers are double-walled with a polyester coating, which makes them perfect for sublimation printing. The Eco Travel Mugs are also available; these eco-friendly ceramic mugs are double-walled with spill-resistant, silicone lids that come in black or white.
Mumbles: Zippies
A great choice for personalised gifts or promotional items, these 100% polyester soft toys have an embroidery access zip along the base. The inner stuffing is removable for direct embroidery access onto the tummy panel, and the tummy can also be decorated using sublimation, heat transfer vinyl or direct-to-film printing. Each toy is EN71-certified, with CE and UKCA markings on the label.