The Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT) launched its new five-year strategy at the end of October.

Running from 2026 to 2031, the new strategy includes a plan to award £2.4 million in grants to families in the UK fashion and textile industry, up by nearly a third on the previous five years, and support 4,600 children, an increase of more than 20%.

Using current ONS data, FTCT estimates that around 8% of the 1.4 million people working in the industry are parents or carers who are experiencing significant financial hardship, with an estimated 221,000 children in fashion and textile families facing hardship.

The FTCT is calling on fashion sector retailers and brands to join partners including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis Partnership, John Smedley, Charles Tyrwhitt, Boden and Next in support of their combined commitment to assist those in need.

Anna Pangbourne, FTCT’s chief executive, said, “Our goal is to deepen our engagement with employers and significantly widen our community of industry partners to mobilise our industry network and establish FTCT as the primary champion for families across our sector.”

While developing the new strategy, FTCT spoke with more than 200 parents in the sector. It found the scale of need “significantly exceeds the Trust’s current reach, making wider industry engagement and external fundraising central to FTCT’s success in supporting the vulnerable”.