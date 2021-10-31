Fruit of the Loom is known for its premium quality, fair working conditions and “optimally finishable” textiles. The selection of colours and sizes leaves nothing to be desired either. And yet the company is going one step further and releasing a new colour for 2022: athletic heather.

A total of five styles – T-shirts and polo shirts – will be available in the new grey shade.

The sporty grey is sleek and elegant, highlights the silhouette and suits every style. The special thing about athletic heather, notes Fruit of the Loom, is that the fabric comprises a blend of 90% cotton/10% recycled polyester.

“This means that the fabric feels pleasantly soft against the skin and is fully in line with the our sustainability campaign, ‘The Fruit Way’.”