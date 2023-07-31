The Fruit Way: Made in Morocco
SPONSORED CONTENT
Fruit of the Loom is committed to manufacturing the best garments in the best possible way
At its fully-owned and managed European manufacturing facility in Morocco, Fruit of the Loom has full control over all its processes. As part of this, for years, it has been committed to reducing its environmental impact while delivering high-quality products to its customers.
Seventy-five percent of the energy used in Morocco comes from renewable energies
Fruit of the Loom is pleased to say that 75% of the energy it currently uses in Morocco comes from renewables – mainly wind power. The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint even further into the future, with aspirations to be 100% renewable-energy powered soon.
Zero waste and treating water with respect
In Morocco, Fruit of the Loom has officially become a Zero-Waste facility. Initiatives such as designing-out waste and recycling and repurposing textile off-cuts has made a huge impact in this area.
Fruit recycles over 60% of the water used in its production process. Its own full-scale modern water treatment plant uses filtration and osmosis processes to thoroughly clean water used in the dyeing process.
More ambitious targets for 2030
In Morocco, Fruit of the Loom Europe is continuously looking for new ways to improve its sustainability practices. As a sustainable production leader, it is committed to exploring and investing in innovative solutions and technologies to further reduce its environmental impact and make its operations even more beneficial to the environment in which it operates.