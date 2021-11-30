The Fruit Way
‘Fruit Facts’ communicate important information to customers and manufacturers
New Athletic Heather for 2022
Fruit of the Loom is known for its premium quality, fair working conditions and “optimally finishable” textiles. The selection of colours and sizes leaves nothing to be desired either. And yet the company is going one step further and releasing a new colour for 2022: athletic heather.

A total of five styles – T-shirts and polo shirts – will be available in the new grey shade.

The sporty grey is sleek and elegant, highlights the silhouette and suits every style. The special thing about athletic heather, notes Fruit of the Loom, is that the fabric comprises a blend of 90% cotton/10% recycled polyester.

“This means that the fabric feels pleasantly soft against the skin and is fully in line with the our sustainability campaign, ‘The Fruit Way’.”

New Athletic Heather colourway from Fruit of the Loom

[Left] Fruit of the Loom’s new athletic heather colourway for 2022

Ambitious new sustainability targets

‘The Fruit Way’ represents the ethical and ecological measures Fruit of the Loom has taken in recent years as well as its commitment to ambitious new sustainability targets for 2025 and 2030.

“Fruit of the Loom is aware of its responsibility as a clothing manufacturer and promotes a sustainable future for everyone in many areas – from employee development to caring for our planet. With various ‘Fruit Facts’, we’re providing customers and manufacturers with important information aimed at strengthening their trust in our textile company.”

Fruit Fact #1

Up to 60% of the waste water is recycled by Fruit of the Loom’s modern treatment plant.

As a result of the company’s positive actions, the riverbed has completely regenerated and is once again alive with fish and wildlife.

Fruit of the Loom promotes a sustainable future for everyone

Stay tuned for more ‘Fruit Facts’, and find out more about how the process works, plus the company’s other environmental and ethical initiatives, right here…

