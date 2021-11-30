A total of five styles – T-shirts and polo shirts – will be available in the new grey shade.
The sporty grey is sleek and elegant, highlights the silhouette and suits every style. The special thing about athletic heather, notes Fruit of the Loom, is that the fabric comprises a blend of 90% cotton/10% recycled polyester.
“This means that the fabric feels pleasantly soft against the skin and is fully in line with the our sustainability campaign, ‘The Fruit Way’.”
‘The Fruit Way’ represents the ethical and ecological measures Fruit of the Loom has taken in recent years as well as its commitment to ambitious new sustainability targets for 2025 and 2030.
“Fruit of the Loom is aware of its responsibility as a clothing manufacturer and promotes a sustainable future for everyone in many areas – from employee development to caring for our planet. With various ‘Fruit Facts’, we’re providing customers and manufacturers with important information aimed at strengthening their trust in our textile company.”
Up to 60% of the waste water is recycled by Fruit of the Loom’s modern treatment plant.
As a result of the company’s positive actions, the riverbed has completely regenerated and is once again alive with fish and wildlife.