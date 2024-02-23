This stylish logo was embroidered onto workwear by SJB Uniforms & Workwear in Sleaford for local florist The Flower Shop
We’ve decorated workwear for The Flower Shop for a couple of years now, explained Simon Biggin, owner of SJB Uniforms & Workwear.
“Depending on the season and staff requirements, it can be as little as 4-5 items, up to 20+.”
SJB Uniforms & Workwear embroidered The UX Printable Soft Shell Jacket (UX10) and Classic Poloshirt (UC101) from Uneek Clothing, as well as aprons from PenCarrie.
The Flower Shop also supplied the decorator with additional gilets, fleeces and 1/4 zip sweatshirts to embroider.
The company decorated the garments using its Ricoma RCM 2001 TC-8S single-head embroidery machine, supplied by YES, plus embroidery threads from Madeira UK.