Amy Catley asked if I could kit out her team at The Filling Station Cafe and Colyford Cycles with work hoodies and face masks, explained Becky Somers, owner of Designs by Somer.

“She wanted the colours to match their branding, so both the hoodies and masks are in a charcoal/dark grey and printed in white.

“The face masks were originally just for staff, but with Covid being rife the requirement and need for masks grew, so Amy started selling them in the shop too.”

Signs South West designed The Filling Station Cafe and Colyford Cycles’ logo, which Becky then recreated using her own software ready for cutting and pressing.

She used a Silhouette Cameo 3 desktop cutter and Cricut EasyPress 2 heat press, as well as heat transfer vinyl supplied by Dae Ha UK.

Becky decorated Premier Workwear’s Premier Washable 2-Ply Face Cover (PR799) in dark grey, as well as Just Hoods by AWDis’ Cross Neck Hoodie (JH021) and Street Hoodie (JH020) in charcoal, all supplied by PenCarrie.

“The response to the hoodies and face masks has been really positive — since the government gave the green light for reopening, Amy and her team are back up and running, selling more masks once again,” adds Becky.

“It’s been a fantastic and heart-warming show of local supporting local — through the last year we’ve all had, it’s a truly wonderful and encouraging feeling.”

www.instagram.com/designsbysomer