The company provided their own logo, which was then digitised by David Sharp, explained Trudy Reynolds, managing director of Portlantis.

“They’re a relatively new business, so we embroidered six aprons for this first run — they were very pleased.”

Portlantis decorated the Custom Cross Back Apron Base from Oliver Harvey using Madeira UK’s Classic 40 threads and its Tajima embroidery machines, which were supplied by AJS.

www.portlantis.com