New embroiderers tend to obsess over equipment. Invariably, their first question is: “Which machine makes the best-looking embroidery?”. Yet this goes to show a common lack of understanding about the fundamentals of running a profitable embroidery business. Among the main machinery brands, there isn’t a candidate that won’t produce a satisfactory result from well-made files if you’re using the right materials. Unless your work is highly specialised, most current embroidery machine models will suffice, albeit one may be more suited to caps or another’s cylinder arm may fit into a smaller pocket, etc.

Rather than focusing on embroidery machine specs, ask yourself the following questions instead:

Support What training does your distributor or manufacturer offer? Will you be able to take advantage of it? What documentation or instructional materials are available with the machine? Is there an active user community to help you when official channels fail? In short: How hard will it be to get the instruction and answers you need to operate effectively?

Repair Are technicians and parts available to service your machine? Are they local to your business? If not, what costs are required to get a tech on-site, and how long is the average wait for a service call? In short: When you are down, how difficult and costly will it be to get running again?

Remember, the embroidery machine that you are able to be operate efficiently – and maintain and repair at the lowest cost and with the least difficulty – will be the one that will serve you the best over time.