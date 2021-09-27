“It’s a company with an unglamorous job, making their staff stand out with some great workwear and a great logo,” said Gayle Parker, marketing manager at MyWorkwear.

“All the garments were embroidered, slightly unusually, in three places: the left chest, back and arm.”

Using a Tajima TFMX eight-head embroidery machine, MyWorkwear decorated Uneek Clothing’s Active Polo Shirt (UC105), Classic Full Zip Softshell Jacket (UC612) and Premium T-Shirt (UC302), plus Result Clothing’s Core Channel Jacket (RS221) and the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis.

