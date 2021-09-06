“It surpasses industry norms for retail quality on multiple fabric types and breaks new grounds of versatility with previously unattainable print applications, significantly expanding the reach of digital, on-demand textile production into the centre of mainstream fashion and apparel – and soon to come also in sport apparel and home décor.”

A key feature of Max Technology is XDi, which delivers 3D capabilities for new, high-density graphic decoration that can simulate embroidery, vinyl and heat transfer in a single, waste-free digital process.