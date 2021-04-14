What is hyper-personalisation?

Simple. This is a personalising the garment to a unique individual. Very small decoration runs. Usually just one piece, but the print edition can be more if there is a unique something about it that is made to be for someone with a specific change to the garment.

Hyper-personalisation: The present

Our industry personalises garments in a multitude of ways. We heat-press names on the back of football shirts or embroider ‘Larry’ on the right chest of some mechanic’s work shirt. Those standards have been around for a long time. You may even produce those types of orders in your shop. These are personalised and decorated garments intended for one person. Eleven-year old Mary on the football team, or Larry who is going to fix your brakes. But you can also send in a picture of your dog or cat and this can be reprinted on a custom pair of socks or reimagined as a renaissance noble in a fake oil painting.

Our industry is also moving very quickly into the print-on-demand space to support the online stores’ gold rush. Previously, retail would print thousands of garments and hold them in a warehouse for distribution. Now, all of that is outsourced and the shirt is printed on the day or just after the order is placed by a third party vendor. Everything is moving to the sales unit of one. Companies like Inkthreadable and Teemill are springing up to help people with their online stores.

Hyper-personalisation: The future

There are few things that I think are going to start creeping into our industry and it is going to be exciting to see. The technology either exists right now or is being developed to make these possibilities a reality.

The power of variable data

Let’s take the recent Bernie Sanders meme as an example. If you didn’t keep up with this pop culture trend, Senator Bernie Sanders attended US President Joe Biden’s inaugural event dressed in his ‘Vermont best’ and sat patiently waiting for the hoopla to commence. His pose, mask on, legs crossed, huge handmade mittens in the foreground, went viral. As a result, people everywhere jumped on the trend and spliced Bernie into all sorts of crazy photos and events.