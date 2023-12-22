Created by Emily Fluen, founder of Limpet Store, this embroidered sweatshirt is set to sleigh (sorry not sorry) the 2023 festive season.

“The David Attenborough jumpers have always been an absolute bestseller of mine on my website but I had never done a festive version…until now! It was so fun to design as I really enjoyed filling this tiny magical world full of snow, festive animals and metallic shiny details,” says Emily.

“David has been such a big inspiration to me and my brand and I absolutely love designing new things based on the amazing shows he releases.”

The digitising was done by “a wonderful small embroidery house”, she explains. “I used to digitise and embroider everything myself, however as the business has grown over the years, I have had to outsource certain areas of the business as I wasn’t able to keep up with all the orders as just a one-woman band!”

Emily uses a Brother PR680W embroidery machine and Madeira threads. I love the colours available and I also love the metallic and super twist range they do. They add that bit of extra magic to my clothing.

“I use a mixture of Gildan, Stanley/Stella, Bella & Canvas, AWDis and Westford Mill within my products and am always excited about new styles of blanks being released – hoping for some new and brighter colours next year!”

Emily set Limpet Store up in 2017 with the idea of showing “a colourful, playful and fun-loving side to everyday life, as well as raising awareness and bringing positive change to world. Every single design has been created in the hope of bringing a little bit of joy and happiness to anyone and everyone who needs it.”

www.limpetstore.com