The Dainty Dot Co. has created T-shirts for children celebrating their birthdays during the coronavirus lockdown.

Louise Leaf, owner of the Blackpool-based company, said: “The idea came after a customer reached out wanting a birthday T-shirt for her daughter, and I needed one myself for my little girl Maisie’s fourth birthday.

“So many little people are missing on their celebrations — this is a way to make them feel special and is really cute for any virtual parties they have.”

Louise used HTV Flex, Glitter and Metallic rainbow layered garment films to make a multi-shine effect on the SGTEEK Kid’s Perfect Print Tagless Tee from BTC Activewear, with the help of RhinoTech and Cameo cutters.

The Dainty Dot Co. has also created and sold around 50 rainbow T-shirts featuring positivity messages.

