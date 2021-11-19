“We provide creative projects for people with learning disabilities,” explained Jo Telling, creative manager at Superstar Arts.

“We believe in providing real opportunities for our participants in designing, making and selling their designs, as well as the importance of a creative outlet for people in maintaining good mental health and wellbeing.”

Inspired by the rock band The Cure, the T-shirts were designed by Marianne Hunt, who attends Superstar Arts one day a week, and were printed by participants at the charity, added Jo.

“We’ve made the facilities we have at the church work for us, drying T-shirts over banisters and hanging them on curtain rails!

“We have a print room and carousel where the T-shirts are usually screen-printed, however due to demand for our The Cure shirts, we moved the operation downstairs so we could print more en masse — we hope to one day get a shop unit near the church, where we can have a more professional set-up!”

Superstar Arts screen-printed the design onto the Heavy T (61-212-0) from Fruit of the Loom using the Compact Tabletop Carousel Range from Wicked Printing Stuff.

We’ve sent out postcards with The Cure T-shirts asking people to photograph themselves and post them on Instagram, and we had a fantastic response, added Jo.

“So far, we have printed 324 T-shirts and raised £6,480!”

www.superstararts.com

