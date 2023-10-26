The Cotton Textile Company (TCTC) has launched a service offering branded merchandise for the brewing industry.

The Essex-based textiles manufacturer launched the new service, called Brewery Merchandise, after taking over the assets bar and brewery merchandise company Phoenix Marketing Products. As well as selling products such as personalised pint glasses, bottle openers, bar runners and pump clips direct to the end user, TCTC also offers a trade service to garment decorators.

“From the bar to the beer garden, Brewery Merchandise offers a vibrant array of high-quality promotional products that, alongside their access to the experienced textile experts at TCTC, will be sure to bring bars’ and breweries’ brands to life,” said the company.

TCTC has experience in this sector having been manufacturing and supplying bar towels to breweries for the past decade and working with well-known industry names such as Brewdog and Yates Brewery.

In addition, Lisa Cotterell, who previously worked at Phoenix Marketing Products, has joined TCTC.

Sales director Richard King commented: “Lisa’s 19 years of knowledge will add significant weight and experience to the team and product offering, ensuring that TCTC continues to grow within the drinks industry.

“This is a very exciting and logical move for the company. The whole team is excited to watch Brewery Merchandise hopefully grow into the number one supplier of branded products to the drinks industry.”

www.brewerymerchandise.co.uk