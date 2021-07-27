The Cotton Textile Company has set up a new division for personalising garments as part of expansion of its warehouse and decoration facilities.

It created The Garment Company to extend its range of services, investing in new equipment including a modular single-head Melco embroidery machine.

Sales director Richard King said: “Primarily, we wanted a business that has its own limited range of services that it excels in and that operates autonomously from The Cotton Textile Company which is very much a producer of bespoke textiles.

“We are offering this as a service to our clients for whom we warehouse and direct dispatch.”

On the back of this move, Graham Green and Caroline Fryd will lead and increase the company’s decorating and direct dispatch facilities.

It follows a doubling of warehouse capacity at The Cotton Textile Company’s base in Brentwood in Essex in May from 2,500 square feet to 5,000 square feet.

Kirsty Small, who joined as marketing manager in June, has refreshed the company’s marketing and digital profile. It has also appointed its first apprentice, Freddie Foster, who is learning vital trade skills for the future.

Richard added: “It’s amazing to see how our team has stood up to the challenges of the last year, diversifying and creating solutions for our clients to help them through their challenges and seizing opportunities at the same time.”

The Cotton Textile Company was founded by Richard in 2013 and was joined in 2017 by director Sam Webb. Outside of Essex, it also has a team based in Cornwall and an office in Turkey working on bespoke clothing and accessory projects.

Sam, who is head of production and operations, said: “Our team is spread across many locations – Essex, Dorset, Devon, Cornwall and Turkey – and so the need for remote working over the last year or so was not a new challenge for us.

“There are several reasons we have continued to operate over this period and the strength of our team was primary.”

Richard and Sam promise more developments for the company in the autumn.

thecottontextilecompany.co.uk