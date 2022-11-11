These bold T-shirts were printed using heat transfer vinyl by Vinyl Bear in North Wales for The Boardroom Climbing Centre
They needed 100 T-shirts printed at quite short notice as they were having a Lights Out birthday competition on the weekend, explained Gareth Kirkham, owner of Vinyl Bear Ltd.
“For the Lights Out competition, The Boardroom turns the lights out in the evening and everyone climbs using head torches.
“They came up with the design themselves, which was a one-colour print on the front and a four-colour print on the back — the white vinyl print will show up really well in the dark, which will look great when everyone at the event is wearing them!”
Vinyl Bear printed the design using Ralaflex Universal Vinyl from Ralawise, and heat presses supplied by TheMagicTouch.
The company decorated the Anthem Organic Cotton Tee (AM010) from Anthem Clothing, which is made from 100% organic cotton.