The Big Wearables Trade Show is heading to Heathrow, London, on 21 September.

Co-located with The Big New Products Trade Show, The Big Wearables Trade Show is new for 2023 and focuses on the printwear and wearables sector following an increase in interest in garments from visitors.

Exhibitors include Fruit of the Loom, Russell Europe, Result, Regatta Professional, Neutral, Stormtech, and United Brands of Scandinavia.

For those further north, both shows are moving to Manchester on 27 September.

Entry and parking is free, readers can register online at www. thebigpromotionaltradeshow.co. uk.