Organisers of The Big Promotional Trade Show (BPTS) have decided to reschedule all four of its events this spring in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The revised spring dates are as follows:

The Big Promotional Trade Show â€“ Dublin

3 June 2020

The Ballroom, Red Cow Moran Hotel, 22 Naas Rd, Fox-And-Geese, Dublin 22

Show open: 10.00am-3.30pm

The Big Promotional Trade Show â€“ Surrey

10 June 2020

The Esher Hall, Sandown Park Racecourse, Portsmouth Road, Sandown Park, Esher, Surrey KT10 4AJ

Show open: 10.00am-4.00pm

The Big Promotional Trade Show â€“ Manchester

16 June 2020

The Point, Lancashire County Cricket Club, Emirates Old Trafford M16 0PX

Show open: 10.00am-4.00pm

The Big Promotional Trade Show â€“ Glasgow

24 June 2020

The Argyll Suite, Glasgow Crowne Plaza, Congress Rd, Glasgow G3 8QT

Show open: 10.00am-3.00pm

â€œOur first priority and our duty of care is for the health and safety of our staff, show attendees, contractors and the venue personnel, and that will always be the case. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our exhibitors and distributor visitors for their support, especially over the last few days,” said the BPTS.

The Big New Products Trade Show autumn dates remain the same.

www.thebpts.co.uk