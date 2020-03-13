Organisers of The Big Promotional Trade Show (BPTS) have decided to reschedule all four of its events this spring in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
The revised spring dates are as follows:
The Big Promotional Trade Show â€“ Dublin
3 June 2020
The Ballroom, Red Cow Moran Hotel, 22 Naas Rd, Fox-And-Geese, Dublin 22
Show open: 10.00am-3.30pm
The Big Promotional Trade Show â€“ Surrey
10 June 2020
The Esher Hall, Sandown Park Racecourse, Portsmouth Road, Sandown Park, Esher, Surrey KT10 4AJ
Show open: 10.00am-4.00pm
The Big Promotional Trade Show â€“ Manchester
16 June 2020
The Point, Lancashire County Cricket Club, Emirates Old Trafford M16 0PX
Show open: 10.00am-4.00pm
The Big Promotional Trade Show â€“ Glasgow
24 June 2020
The Argyll Suite, Glasgow Crowne Plaza, Congress Rd, Glasgow G3 8QT
Show open: 10.00am-3.00pm
â€œOur first priority and our duty of care is for the health and safety of our staff, show attendees, contractors and the venue personnel, and that will always be the case. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our exhibitors and distributor visitors for their support, especially over the last few days,” said the BPTS.
The Big New Products Trade Show autumn dates remain the same.